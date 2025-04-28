Pakistan-Kazakhstan Business Forum affirms expansion of bilateral trade, investment relations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Kazakhstan Business forum, took place on Monday, with renewed affirmation to expand bilateral cooperation in various sectors and signing of two memorandum of understanding

Pakistan Kazakhstan Business forum, took place on Monday, with renewed affirmation to expand bilateral cooperation in various sectors and signing of two memorandum of understanding.

Kazakh Minister of Transport Marat Karabayev, Federal Minister of Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Federal investment Minister Qaiser Sheikh, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce Rana Ehsaan Afzal Khan, Ambassador of Kazakhstan, CEO and Secretary TDAP, Business community representatives attended the forum.

Over 150 delegates from all regions of Kazakhstan are participating in this important business forum that brought together key stakeholders from Pakistan and Kazakhstan including the private sector engaging in these trade relationship dialogues.

The Commerce Minister Jam Kamal, addressing the forum, underscored that Pakistan and Kazakhstan enjoy deep-rooted historical, cultural, and fraternal ties. Our relationship is built on mutual respect, shared values, and a common vision for regional peace and prosperity, he said adding that the forum reaffirms the shared commitment of two countries to deepen economic engagement and foster a long-lasting relationship

Both the brotherly countries are signing a comprehensive road map for enhancing cooperation in key sectors, including trade, investment, industrial collaboration, and regional connectivity, the Commerce minister informed. He added that the road map reflects a well-defined and forward-looking approach that will guide our partnership in the years to come.

He, on the occasion, announced that Pakistan and Kazakhstan have finalized a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of e-commerce. This MOU represents a milestone in our efforts to embrace digital transformation and create a modern, inclusive, and innovation driven economic framework.

“E-commerce will be a catalyst in facilitating cross-border trade, empowering SMEs, and opening up new avenues for entrepreneurs, particularly our youth and women,” he said.

Terming connectivity as the cornerstone of regional economic development, Jam Kamal welcomed Kazakhstan’s interest in utilizing Pakistan's seaports at Karachi and Gawadar for its trade. He said for Kazakhstan, it is the shortest and most effective route to the Arabian Sea and beyond.

He emphasized early finalization of the transit trade agreement between the two countries to provide an institutional framework, which would further benefit and enhance trade numbers through seamless movement of transit cargo of both countries across our seaports, land borders and territories.

Jam Kamal hoped that business to business contacts will help to explore new ventures and forge partnerships across a wider spectrum of sectors like textile, agriculture, food processing, pharmaceutical, leather, ICT, and many more for mutual benefits.

To ensure investor confidence, remove bottlenecks and fast-track projects, Pakistan has a very efficient institutional mechanism through the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), he said and invited the Kazakh investors to take advantage of these reforms and expand their businesses.

The Commerce Minister reiterated Pakistan's deep commitment to strengthening its partnership with Kazakhstan for building bridges of cooperation, unlocking shared potential, and contributing meaningfully to regional peace, prosperity, and integration.

The Minister of Transport, Republic of Kazakhstan, Marat Karabayev, highlighted main features and potential of Kazakhstan's trade, industry, export, investment, mineral and other natural resources, and identified oil and gas, construction and material, textile, leather and wool, Agro-chemical, mining, pharmaceutical as potential sector for cooperation,

He informed that Kazakhstan President, Kassym Jomart Tokayev is set to visit Pakistan by the end of this year. Our prime minister attaches importance to expand relations with Pakistan, he said and highlighted that Kazakhstan’s commitment towards bolstering economic cooperation and partnership is evident from participation of deputy governors of all the regions in this forum.

The Kazakh minister said that his government finances a business that brings technology, expertise and knowledge. “It's not a matter of the money or it's not a matter of the realistic investment. If you know the technology, if you have knowledge, we as a government can finance your business in Kazakhstan. That is possible”, he stated.

Referring to vast deposits of iron, aluminum, copper, lead, lithium, tungsten, molybdenum and tantalum in Kazakhstan he said that Kazakhstan has abundant raw materials and we want to set up industries for manufacturing of finished products.

The Coordinator to PM, Rana Ehsaan Afzal Khan, underscored the improvement in economic indicators and said that Pakistan’s economy is on a positive trajectory, and significant progress is reflective of the untapped potential.

He highlighted that opportunities exist in various sectors for Pakistan and Kazakhstan to strengthen bilateral ties and foster multifaceted cooperation and collaboration.

Secretary Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Sheryar Taj, said that textile, agro and food, engineering and manufacturing, as leading exporting sectors of Pakistan while we also offer land route and port connectivity based transit trade opportunities as well as potential in meat, pharmaceutical and mineral sectors.

Director International Trade NLC Brig Zaheer-ud-din Babar, Vice President FPCCI Asif Inam, executives of Kazakh Railways, Investment and Trade authorities also spoke to the forum and shed light on potential and opportunities in their relevant sectors.

On the sidelines of the Forum, extensive B2B engagements were seen and visiting delegates discussed opportunities of cooperation in various sectors. Meanwhile Two MoUs were signed in the dairy and glass sectors between FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Limited and Optima Kazakhstan, and Ghani Global and Euro Glass companies, in presence of dignitaries.