Pakistan, Kazakhstan Discuss Collaboration In IT Sector
Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, and Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan, Yerzhan Kistafin on Tuesday discussed collaboration in the field of IT and Telecommunication between the two countries.
During the meeting, the minister expressed Pakistan's interest in strengthening ties with Kazakhstan in the IT and telecom sector.
She proposed the formation of a joint working group between the two countries to facilitate connections between tech companies from both sides, said a news release.
Shaza Fatima also suggested initiating technology transfer and IT experts' exchange programs between Pakistan and Kazakhstan.
Highlighting the investment opportunities in Pakistan's IT and Telecommunication sector, she invited Kazakhstan tech companies to consider investing in this promising sector.
Ambassador Yerzhan Kistafin affirmed his country's commitment to increasing cooperation with Pakistan in the IT and Telecom sector, emphasizing that the ties between the two countries in this domain would be further strengthened.
The meeting was also attended by Additional Secretary of MoITT Aisha Humera Moriani, Chairman of Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) Muhammad Zohaib Khan, and DG International Coordination Syed Jawwad Ali Sherazi.
