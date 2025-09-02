Open Menu

Pakistan, Kazakhstan Discuss Joint Ventures To Boost Trade Via Karachi, Gwadar Ports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2025 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Pakistan and Kazakhstan held discussions to enhance business cooperation through Pakistani ports, focusing on opportunities for joint ventures and trade facilitation.

Minister Chaudhry suggested initiating joint ventures at the Karachi and Gwadar ports, highlighting potential partnerships within Gwadar’s free zones. These efforts are intended to utilize Pakistan’s strategic port infrastructure to enhance trade access for Kazakhstan, a landlocked nation seeking wider maritime connectivity.

The Kazakh ambassador welcomed these initiatives, emphasizing Kazakhstan’s aim to use Pakistani ports as transit hubs not only for Kazakhstan but also for the broader Central Asian region.

He also shared that a ministerial-level delegation, led by Kazakhstan’s Communication Minister who also oversees maritime affairs, is scheduled to visit Pakistan soon. This delegation will conduct in-depth discussions with Minister Chaudhry to explore further cooperation in maritime trade and logistics.

The minister stressed the critical role of Pakistani ports as gateways offering Kazakhstan and other landlocked Central Asian countries direct access to markets in the Persian Gulf, Africa, and Southeast Asia.

He further underlined Pakistan’s maritime sector’s dedication to becoming a regional trade hub by adopting innovative approaches and reinforcing international partnerships.

The upcoming visit of the Kazakh delegation is expected to accelerate progress on joint ventures and trade facilitation, strengthening ties through maritime infrastructure development, logistics, and the blue economy.

The maritime minister noted these efforts align with regional cooperation frameworks and Pakistan’s wider goal to boost trade connectivity across South and Central Asia.

Through this collaboration, Pakistan aims not only to enhance its port operations but also to position itself as a strategic trade and transit hub, benefiting from increased economic integration with Kazakhstan and the greater Central Asian region, the minister stated.

He said this growing partnership highlights a shared commitment to deepen economic ties via maritime channels, transforming Pakistan’s ports into key gateways for Central Asia’s access to global markets.

