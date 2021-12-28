UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, Kazakhstan Discuss Mutual Cooperation In Drug Reduction

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 10:32 PM

Pakistan, Kazakhstan discuss mutual cooperation in drug reduction

Federal Minister for Narcotics Control, Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah on Tuesday discussed mutual cooperation in drug reduction with Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Kistafin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Narcotics Control, Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah on Tuesday discussed mutual cooperation in drug reduction with Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Kistafin.

During the meeting, Ijaz Ahmad Shah pointed that the first agreement between the two countries was signed in 1995 and some amendments proposed by Pakistan in it are likely to be signed very soon.

Liason Officer of National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Col. Berik Jannassayev was also present in the meeting.

The ambassador said that his country wanted maximum cooperation between the two countries.

He said that his country will play a role in countering drug trafficking.

"We want to improve international cooperation to ensure effective combating of drugs," Ijaz Shah said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Drugs Kazakhstan Agreement

Recent Stories

Poland's Tusk calls spyware use 'crisis for democr ..

Poland's Tusk calls spyware use 'crisis for democracy'

2 minutes ago
 US Health Agency Recommends Americans Avoid Sweden ..

US Health Agency Recommends Americans Avoid Sweden, Malta Due to COVID-19 Risk - ..

2 minutes ago
 US Calls for Arms Embargo on Myanmar After Massacr ..

US Calls for Arms Embargo on Myanmar After Massacre of 35 Adults, Children - Bli ..

2 minutes ago
 Norway Condemns Russian Supreme Court's Decision t ..

Norway Condemns Russian Supreme Court's Decision to Shut Down NGO Memorial Inter ..

2 minutes ago
 CPO assigned special task of officials to solve tr ..

CPO assigned special task of officials to solve traffic problem

4 minutes ago
 Crews Conclude Cleanup of California Oil Spill, Sh ..

Crews Conclude Cleanup of California Oil Spill, Shoreline Returns to Normal - St ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.