Pakistan-Kazakhstan Joint Military Exercise “Dostarym III” Begins Today

The exercise is aimed at developing and bolstering coordination between the two armies in counter terrorism domain.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Augst 25th, 2021) The opening ceremony of Pakistan-Kazakhstan Joint Military Exercise 'Dostarym III' was held at National Counter Terrorism Center in Pabbi today (Wednesday).

The exercise is aimed at developing and bolstering coordination between the two armies in counter terrorism domain.

Special Forces of both countries will take part in hostage rescue, compound clearance, Heli rappelling and Close Quarters battle drills and procedures.

The exercise will focus on integrated synergy, interoperability, quick decision making and swift actions at tactical level. The joint exercise is being held as part of biennial exercise mechanism between the two armies. The first Joint exercise was held in 2017 in Pakistan and 2nd in 2019 in Kazakhstan.

