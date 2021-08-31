Pakistan-Kazakhstan Joint Military Exercise 'Dostarym-III' concludes at NCTC

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :The third Pakistan-Kazakhstan Joint Military Exercise 'Dostarym-III' closing ceremony was held on Tuesday at National Counter Terrorism Center (NCTC), Pabbi.

The exercise was aimed to develop, strengthen and bolster military cooperation between the two countries in the face of emerging counter terrorism and counter-insurgency domains, said an ISPR news release.

Special Forces of both the countries took part in Hostage and Rescue, Compound Clearance, Heli Rappelling and Close Quarter Battle (CQB) and exchanged the first-hand experience and ideas.

The exercise focused on integrated synergy, interoperability, quick decision making and swift action at tactical level.

The exercise furthered reinforce the mutual cooperation and understanding between the two states to effectively counter the threats.

Director General Military Training Major General Ahsan Gulrez was as the chief guest. The military officials of Kazakhstan were also present.