UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, Kazakhstan Need To Work Closely For Regional, Global Peace: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 11:52 PM

Pakistan, Kazakhstan need to work closely for regional, global peace: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said Pakistan and Kazakhstan were needed to work closely at different fora to ensure peace and stability in the world especially within the region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said Pakistan and Kazakhstan were needed to work closely at different fora to ensure peace and stability in the world especially within the region.

He said both the countries were members of important international fora including the United Nations, Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Shanghai Cooperation Organization and Economic Cooperation Organization.

Addressing a ceremony held here in connection with the national day of Kazakhstan, he said the world including Kazakhstan must come forward to help mitigate the sufferings of Afghan people on humanitarian basis. Peace and stability in Afghanistan was vital for the entire region including Pakistan, he added.

Fawad, on behalf of the Pakistanis, also felicitated the leadership and people of Kazakhstan on their national day.

Pakistan and Kazakhstan ties were anchored in the shared religious and cultural values and had the potential to become important trade partners due to their strong diplomatic, historical, religious and political ties, he noted.

The minister said his country was committed to promote an inclusive coordination with the Central Asian countries under its 'Vision Central Asia Policy'.

Kazakhstan was an important country of the Asia, he said while stressing the need for boosting bilateral cooperation in industrial and agriculture sectors by both the countries whose economies were mainly based on those sectors.

The two countries were needed to work together in the areas of politics, trade, investment, energy, bilateral relations, security and culture, the minister maintained and called for promoting bilateral cooperation among their private sectors.

"We want to expand the railway and road network with the Central Asian States," Fawad stressed and said both the countries had important place in the region due to their geographical importance and the Silk Route.

He said Islamabad had gained unique status in the world as about 65 per cent of world population was just three hours away from the Federal capital of Pakistan.

He said there had been vast trade opportunities in Pakistan especially in the fields of energy, agriculture, information technology, communications, construction and railways.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Islamabad World Technology United Nations Agriculture Road Kazakhstan Shanghai Cooperation Organization From Asia Silk Road

Recent Stories

UAE, Saudi Arabia stress keenness to enhance strat ..

UAE, Saudi Arabia stress keenness to enhance strategic cooperation: Joint Statem ..

54 minutes ago
 Shurooq launches 1.5-km Khorfakkan Beach expansion ..

Shurooq launches 1.5-km Khorfakkan Beach expansion project

1 hour ago
 Blinken, Michel Agree on Need for Severe Costs to ..

Blinken, Michel Agree on Need for Severe Costs to Russia If Invades Ukraine - St ..

2 minutes ago
 'Corrupt political parties' can never support elec ..

'Corrupt political parties' can never support electoral reforms: Farrukh Habib

2 minutes ago
 Capital police chief assumes charge amid presence ..

Capital police chief assumes charge amid presence of police martyrs' families

2 minutes ago
 Malakand div to become polio free by 2022; No poli ..

Malakand div to become polio free by 2022; No polio case reported in 2020-21

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.