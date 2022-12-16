UrduPoint.com

Pakistan-Kazakhstan People-to-people Contacts To Promote Trade, Business: NA Speaker

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has said that people-to-people contact between Pakistan and Kazakhstan will promote bilateral political and trade relations.

Addressing as the chief guest at the 31st Independence Day of Kazakhstan and the inaugural ceremony of Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan here on Friday, he said that a delegation of Kazakh parliamentarians visited Pakistan on his invitation recently. He said that exchange of visits would be helpful in increasing trade between the two countries. He said that the country wanted to strengthen its relations with the Central Asian states in every field like trade, business, security and culture.

The speaker said that Pakistani parliament would also support bilateral cooperation with Kazakhstan. He said that parliament would play its role to strengthen people-to-people relations and mutual friendship. He expressed his hope that joint future of both countries would be bright. He congratulated Kazakhstan on its 31st Independence Day.

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan People's Party Parliamentary Party leader in Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, in his speech said that people-to-people contacts between two nations were very important as such relations sustained forever whereas governments changed after every few years. He said that Kazakhstan friendship group of the parliament would play important role in bilateral relationships of the both nations.

He explained the struggle for democracy in the country and appreciated Kazakhstan for its efforts for democratic environment. He said that the nation would have to bring back the vision of Quaid-e-Azam, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto Shaheed about true democracy.

Kazakhstan Ambassador for Pakistan Yarzhan Kistafin thanked the participants for joining the celebrations of Independence Day. He assured that he would work for more strengthening the bilateral relationships with Pakistan and thanked the nation for recognising Kazakhstan at first in the world. He said that today was also the anniversary of the bilateral relationships between the two nations.

Newly-appointed Honorary Counsellor Rao Khalid Khan, in his address, thanked President Dr Arif Alvi and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for their recommendations as the Counsellor. He said that he would struggle for close ties and business between the two nations.

Later, a cake was cut to celebrate the 31st Independence Day of Kazakhstan and flag of Kazakhstan was hoisted by the guests in the premises of the Kazakhstan Consulate.

Souvenirs were presented to Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani by the ambassador.

A large number of parliamentarians, businessmen and citizens of all walks of life attended the ceremony.

