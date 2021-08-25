UrduPoint.com

Pakistan-Kazakhstan Third Joint Military Exercise 'Dostarym III' Commences At NCTC

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 12:48 PM



The third Pakistan-Kazakhstan Joint Military Exercise "Dostarym III" commenced on Wednesday after opening ceremony held at National Counter Terrorism Center (NCTC), Pabbi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :The third Pakistan-Kazakhstan Joint Military Exercise "Dostarym III" commenced on Wednesday after opening ceremony held at National Counter Terrorism Center (NCTC), Pabbi.

The exercise was aimed to develop and bolster coordination between the two armies in counter terrorism domain, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

It added that the Special Forces of both countries would take part in hostage rescue, compound clearance, heli rappelling and Close Quater Battle (CQB) drills and procedures.

The exercise would focus on integrated synergy, interoperability, quick decision making and swift actions at tactical level.

National anthems of both countries were played at the opening ceremony. Military officials of both countries were present on the occasion.

The joint exercise was being held as part of biennial exercise mechanism between two armies. The first joint exercise was held in 2017 in Pakistan and second in 2019 in Kazakhstan.

