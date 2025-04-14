Pakistan, Kazakhstan to strengthen maritime ties to boost regional trade and connectivity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, during a meeting with Kazakhstan's Ambassador Yerzhan Kistafin, highlighted the importance of enhancing regional connectivity, boosting economic collaboration, and promoting bilateral maritime cooperation between the two countries.

Minister Junaid Chaudhry emphasized the strategic importance of enhancing regional linkages to facilitate trade and economic growth. He noted that Kazakhstan, as a landlocked country, stands to gain considerable advantages by connecting with Pakistan through integrated land routes, railway networks, and access to the country’s port infrastructure.

The discussions centered on expanding collaboration in maritime trade, infrastructure development, and sustainable maritime practices. Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to becoming a regional trade hub, Minister Chaudhry stated, “Our maritime sector is a cornerstone of economic growth. By adopting innovative solutions and strengthening international partnerships, we aim to transform our ports into major centers of global trade.”

Ambassador Kistafin expressed Kazakhstan’s keen interest in enhancing cooperation in the areas of shipping, and logistics. He highlighted Pakistan’s strategic location and advanced port facilities—including Gwadar, Karachi, and Port Qasim—as critical gateways for Kazakhstan to access markets in the Gulf, Africa, and beyond.

“Pakistani ports are efficient and well-positioned to facilitate Kazakhstan’s trade expansion. Strengthening connectivity through Pakistan opens up new avenues for economic integration across Central and South Asia,” the ambassador stated.

Both sides agreed to take concrete steps to streamline logistics, optimize trade corridors, and explore joint ventures in port modernization. Minister Chaudhry provided updates on ongoing development initiatives at Karachi Port Trust (KPT), Port Qasim Authority (PQA), and Gwadar Port Authority (GPA), and invited Kazakhstan to actively participate in these transformative projects.

Environmental sustainability was also a key focus, with the minister highlighting Pakistan’s efforts in promoting green shipping, reducing marine pollution, and protecting coastal ecosystems such as mangroves. The two parties also recognized the value of workforce development and cultural exchange in fostering stronger people-to-people ties.

The meeting concluded with a joint commitment to establish dedicated working groups to fast-track the implementation of collaborative projects. Ambassador Kistafin praised Pakistan’s leadership in maritime development and expressed Kazakhstan’s full support for deepening bilateral cooperation.

This engagement reflects a shared vision for a more integrated and prosperous regional trade network, positioning Pakistan as a vital maritime bridge between Central and South Asia.