Pakistan, Kazakhstan vow to deepen bilateral ties, tap vast potential

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Pakistan and Kazakhstan on Tuesday, recognizing vast potential and opportunities, vowed to strengthen their strategic partnership, aiming to elevate bilateral relations to new heights across multiple domains.

In their opening remarks ahead of delegation-level talks, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar and his Kazakh counterpart Murat Nurtleu unanimously reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the time-tested and deep-rooted bilateral ties in trade, economy, and other key areas.

In his remarks, Deputy Prime Minister Dar said that there existed a great scope for both countries to take relations to a higher level.

He said that Pakistan was a proponent of peace, stability, development, and prosperity within the region and beyond, particularly the Central Asian states.

Reiterating Pakistan's desire for a strong partnership with Kazakhstan, the deputy prime minister said that mutual respect, trust, and goodwill would form the basis for common aspirations for peace and prosperity, as both countries enjoyed common views on most regional and international matters.

Ishaq Dar said that he looked forward to the visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Kemeluly Tokayev in upcoming November and that one of the key objectives of their delegation-level talks was to finalize the detailed program of the visit.

Kazakhstan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu, in his remarks, expressed his country's readiness to expand mutual engagements and bring both nations closer.

"Our partnership and reliable friendship have very deep and strong roots. This relationship is time-tested and has great potential to grow," the Kazakh deputy prime minister said, who is on his first two-day official visit to Pakistan.

Referring to his Monday's interactions with government officials and businessmen in Islamabad, he said that both sides discussed many relevant matters of mutual interest to promote bilateral ties.

The Kazakh deputy prime minister expressed the hope that President Tokayev's visit would prove to be a new milestone and create new dynamics, and give impetus to bilateral relations.