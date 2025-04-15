Pakistan, Kazakhstan vow to deepen cultural cooperation in Arts, Heritage & Film

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Pakistan and Kazakhstan have pledged to strengthen their cultural cooperation, particularly in the fields of arts, heritage, and film, through collaborative ventures and joint initiatives.

The commitment was made during a meeting between the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan, Yerzhan Kistafin, and Pakistan’s Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, along with Minister of State and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Huzaifa Rehman.

The meeting took place on Tuesday at the National Heritage and Culture Division.

Secretary for National Heritage and Culture, Asad Ur Rehman Gilani, was also present at the meeting.

The discussions focused on broadening bilateral ties through enhanced cooperation in cultural sectors, including arts, heritage preservation, film, and people-to-people exchanges.

Both sides emphasized the significance of fostering cultural diplomacy to deepen mutual understanding and strengthen the historical and brotherly relationship between the two nations.

Federal Minister Aurangzeb Khan Khichi reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to promoting regional cooperation through cultural initiatives, expressing appreciation for the longstanding and friendly relations with Kazakhstan.

Minister of State, Huzaifa Rehman highlighted the region’s rich cultural legacy and natural beauty, noting the vast potential for cultural enrichment and collaborative projects.

Ambassador Kistafin thanked the hosts for their warm reception and reiterated Kazakhstan’s keen interest in future partnerships, particularly in the areas of visual arts, museums, cultural preservation, and cinema.

The meeting concluded with a shared resolve to forge deeper cultural ties and explore new avenues of cooperation for the mutual benefit of both countries.