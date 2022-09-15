UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Keen For Timely Completion Of CASA-1000 Power Project: PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2022 | 04:30 PM

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) , Sep 15 (APP):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed Pakistan's resolve for the timely completion of the important CASA-1000 power project, aimed at the transmission of electricity from the Central Asian state.

In a meeting with Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon on the sidelines of the SCO Heads of Council meeting in Samarkand, the two leaders held wide-ranging talks covering all aspects of the mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation including regional and international issues.

The prime minister emphasized the expansion of cooperation in the field of road transportation and underscored the importance of connectivity.

He underlined Pakistan's readiness to facilitate the provision of access to Gwadar and Karachi to Tajikistan.

President Rahmon extended profound sympathies and condolences over the loss of human lives and devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan and assured of Tajikistan's full support in the efforts for relief and rehabilitation of the affected people.

PM Sharif thanked Tajikistan for its support to the flood-affected people in Pakistan and shared details of the devastation caused by the massive floods, induced by climate change.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction over the growing political, trade, economic, and cultural cooperation between the two countries.

He underscored the need for a strategic partnership aimed at boosting security, mutual trust, countering the current global threats and challenges, enhancing regional stability, and expanding political, trade and economic cooperation.

Both the leaders accorded particular focus on further strengthening of reliable and constructive high-level contacts, inter-parliamentary ties, defence and security relations between the two countries.

The prime minister underlined the importance of regular meetings of bilateral institutional mechanisms and establishment of mutually beneficial cooperation in the implementation of energy projects.

The leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest and agreed to work together to strengthen peace, stability and security in the region, particularly in Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and senior officials were present.

