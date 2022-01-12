UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Keen To Bolster Bilateral Ties With Germany: Dr Shehzad

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2022 | 08:02 PM

Pakistan keen to bolster bilateral ties with Germany: Dr Shehzad

Leader of House in the Senate Dr Shehzad Waseem on Wednesday said Pakistan was keen to its bolster bilateral ties, including economic and parliamentary, with Germany

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Leader of House in the Senate Dr Shehzad Waseem on Wednesday said Pakistan was keen to its bolster bilateral ties, including economic and parliamentary, with Germany.

He was exchanging views with German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Stephan Schlagheck, who called on him here.

The two sides discussed matters on various subjects, including, cementing Pak-German bilateral linkages, boosting parliamentary diplomacy and developmental cooperation in trade, investment, energy, technology transfer and skills development, a press release said.

Dr Shahzad Waseem underlined that Germany and Pakistan had a tradition of good relations. "Pakistan cherishes its bilateral relations with Germany, which span over seven decades," he added.

The German envoy felicitated Dr Shehzad Wasim on assuming charge as the Head of Pakistan Tereek-e-Insaf's Diplomatic and International Affairs Wing.

He underscored that his country attached immense importance to its relations with Pakistan and wanted to further diversify the same through active engagement in all sectors.

