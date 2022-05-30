UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Keen To Emulate China's Development Reforms In Trade, Agriculture: PM Shehbaz Sharif

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2022 | 03:05 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said in view of China's immense progress in the last three decades, Pakistan was interested in learning from Beijing's experience in reforms, particularly in trade and agriculture

Addressing the heads of leading Chinese companies and investors here, the prime minister said Pakistan was looking toward China to seek support in every walk of life in a bid to ensure sustainable development.

PM Sharif said the Chinese development was a model to emulate in fields of industry, trade, information technology, and agriculture.

He said with a background of a trusted friendship between the two countries, it was an opportunity for Pakistan to learn from the Chinese experience about reforms in the areas of public interest.

He emphasized the need for promoting bilateral trade by means of improving the level of exports and imports in diverse areas.

He said Pakistan was also interested in learning skills from China for the enrichment of its energy resources.

PM Sharif thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping for extending his support to Pakistan in the shape of the multi-billion China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, which he said was helping Pakistan to move forward.

He regarded President Xi as a visionary leader and recalled that he had inked several projects along with the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif to improve power generation in Pakistan aimed at addressing the energy crisis.

He expressed confidence that the friendship between Pakistan and China would further grow with time for the benefit of their nations.

