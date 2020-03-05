Pakistan keen to enhance mutual cooperation with EU: Mandviwalla

Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla Thursday said Pakistan is keen to enhance mutual cooperation with European Union (EU) and strengthen institutional collaboration through improved linkages at parliamentary level

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla Thursday said Pakistan is keen to enhance mutual cooperation with European Union (EU) and strengthen institutional collaboration through improved linkages at parliamentary level.

During a meeting with EU Ambassador to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara here, he said Pakistan and EU have a shared agenda to promote peace and security for regional growth and economic development based on respect for human rights and values aimed at democratization of the society.

A detailed presentation was also held in the meeting by EU ambassador on the overall strategic engagement plan, saying the plan is acting as a driving force behind the EU's bilateral relations with Pakistan.

The parliamentary leaders and senators from different political parties in the Senate were also present in the meeting.

They included senators Syed Muzafar Hussain Shah, Muhammad Tahir Bizinjo, Sassui Palijo, Muhammad Talha Mahmood, Mushahidullah Khan, Dr Jehanzeb Jamaldini and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Azam Khan Swati.

It was informed that both Pakistan and EU aim at strengthening cooperation in peace and security, democracy, rule of law, good governance, human rights, trade, migration, investment, sustainable development, climate change and other different areas.

The ambassador said that EU is Pakistan's 2nd largest trading partner, adding EU imports from Pakistan have increased as a result of GSP Plus award.

The ambassador also briefed the Senators on the key components of development cooperation.

During the meeting, Parliamentary leaders called upon EU to play more proactive role on raising voice for rights of the people of Indian occupied Kashmir. They also called for enhanced collaboration in Agriculture, health and education.

They thanked EU for GSP Plus support and hoped that coming days would witness more support and enhanced bilateral and multilateral cooperation at different levels.

Both sides agreed to continue such engagements for building synergies and achieving shared objectives of peace and development.

He proposed that members of both Pakistan and European parliaments should further engage in boosting mutually beneficial cooperation. "We place our bilateral relationship with EU Parliament at a high esteem", he remarked.

The EU ambassador agreed with the views of Senate deputy chairman and emphasized for more cooperation and institutional linkages.