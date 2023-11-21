Pakistan keen to enhance ties with Poland in various fields: Solangi

Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi said on Tuesday that Pakistan attached great importance to its relationship with Poland, bilaterally and in the context of European Union

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi said on Tuesday that Pakistan attached great importance to its relationship with Poland, bilaterally and in the context of European Union.

Speaking at an event to celebrate the Independence Day of Poland and the Armed Forces Day as chief guest, he said Pakistan was interested in enhancing its ties with Poland in trade, economic and investment areas.

"Regular consultations between the two countries have paved the way for cooperation at various levels, which is encouraging and the Polish Embassy in Islamabad has played a tremendous role in this regard," he added.

The Pakistani people, he said, took great pride in the role played by the Polish pilots in the raising of Pakistan Air Force. The role played particularly by Air Commodore Torawicz would always be remembered by Pakistan, he said, adding there was a proposal under consideration by naming the Barakahu Bypass in honour of Commodore Torawicz.

The minister said last year, bilateral trade between the two countries reached $899 million and concerted efforts should be made to increase it substantially.

"We appreciate the active role played by the Polish Oil and Gas Company (PGiNG) in Pakistan and will like the company to enhance its operations in Pakistan," he said.

Solangi said that Pakistan offered attractive investment opportunities in various sectors and a high-powered Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) had been constituted which aimed to provide a one-window operation to foreign investors in key areas namely mining, IT, energy, agriculture and defence production. He urged the Polish investors to avail the opportunity.

Pakistan and Poland had signed a number of agreements/MoUs already and many were under consideration as well, which was a good illustration of increasing bilateral cooperation. Recently, the Agreement on visa Abolition for holders of Diplomatic Passports had been inked and was in operation now, he maintained.

Such agreements were vital to increase people-to-people contacts and cultural cooperation, he added.

He said that he was highly honoured and felt privileged to have been given the opportunity to address on the very special occasion.

On behalf of the people and Government of Pakistan, he congratulated Poland, its people and particularly Ambassador Maciej PISARSKI and embassy staff in Islamabad, on the auspicious day.