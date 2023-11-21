Open Menu

Pakistan Keen To Enhance Ties With Poland In Various Fields: Solangi

Sumaira FH Published November 21, 2023 | 11:10 PM

Pakistan keen to enhance ties with Poland in various fields: Solangi

Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi said on Tuesday that Pakistan attached great importance to its relationship with Poland, bilaterally and in the context of European Union

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi said on Tuesday that Pakistan attached great importance to its relationship with Poland, bilaterally and in the context of European Union.

Speaking at an event to celebrate the Independence Day of Poland and the Armed Forces Day as chief guest, he said Pakistan was interested in enhancing its ties with Poland in trade, economic and investment areas.

"Regular consultations between the two countries have paved the way for cooperation at various levels, which is encouraging and the Polish Embassy in Islamabad has played a tremendous role in this regard," he added.

The Pakistani people, he said, took great pride in the role played by the Polish pilots in the raising of Pakistan Air Force. The role played particularly by Air Commodore Torawicz would always be remembered by Pakistan, he said, adding there was a proposal under consideration by naming the Barakahu Bypass in honour of Commodore Torawicz.

The minister said last year, bilateral trade between the two countries reached $899 million and concerted efforts should be made to increase it substantially.

"We appreciate the active role played by the Polish Oil and Gas Company (PGiNG) in Pakistan and will like the company to enhance its operations in Pakistan," he said.

Solangi said that Pakistan offered attractive investment opportunities in various sectors and a high-powered Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) had been constituted which aimed to provide a one-window operation to foreign investors in key areas namely mining, IT, energy, agriculture and defence production. He urged the Polish investors to avail the opportunity.

Pakistan and Poland had signed a number of agreements/MoUs already and many were under consideration as well, which was a good illustration of increasing bilateral cooperation. Recently, the Agreement on visa Abolition for holders of Diplomatic Passports had been inked and was in operation now, he maintained.

Such agreements were vital to increase people-to-people contacts and cultural cooperation, he added.

He said that he was highly honoured and felt privileged to have been given the opportunity to address on the very special occasion.

On behalf of the people and Government of Pakistan, he congratulated Poland, its people and particularly Ambassador Maciej PISARSKI and embassy staff in Islamabad, on the auspicious day.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Agriculture European Union Company Oil Independence Poland Visa Gas Event Government Agreement Million

Recent Stories

PPP chairman to participate in foundation day rall ..

PPP chairman to participate in foundation day rally: Jogezai

6 minutes ago
 Court grants bail of two accused in M6 Motorway co ..

Court grants bail of two accused in M6 Motorway corruption scam

6 minutes ago
 Governor Balochistan reaches Khuzdar on two-day vi ..

Governor Balochistan reaches Khuzdar on two-day visit

6 minutes ago
 SC grants one-week time to Pervaiz Musharraf's law ..

SC grants one-week time to Pervaiz Musharraf's lawyer to take instructions

6 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeks arguments on ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeks arguments on Nawaz's appeals in NAB referen ..

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan to provide all-out facilities to Saudi in ..

Pakistan to provide all-out facilities to Saudi investors: Caretaker Minister fo ..

11 minutes ago
Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Anwarul H ..

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Anwarul Haq approves Rs15 billion for c ..

11 minutes ago
 No compromise made on standard of constant develop ..

No compromise made on standard of constant development projects: Provincial Secr ..

12 minutes ago
 Campaign against illegal profiteering, over 4k sho ..

Campaign against illegal profiteering, over 4k shops fined Rs 16.1 million

5 minutes ago
 Preserving Pakistan's cultural identity in era of ..

Preserving Pakistan's cultural identity in era of globalization, call to action

5 minutes ago
 IHC dismisses notification for jail trial of PTI c ..

IHC dismisses notification for jail trial of PTI chairman

5 minutes ago
 Tandoor Association ended protest after negotiatio ..

Tandoor Association ended protest after negotiation with DC Quetta

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan