Pakistan keen to expand bilateral cooperation with South Africa: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said Pakistan wanted to expand bilateral cooperation with South Africa in the fields of film and drama.

"A lot of incentives have been given to the film and drama industry (in Pakistan) under the new film policy which can be used by the two countries for mutual benefit," she said while addressing an event held here in connection with the national day of South Africa.

The diplomatic relations between Pakistan and South Africa was established in 1994, she said, adding it was a matter of proud for Pakistanis that the country continued to extend moral, diplomatic and political support to South Africa in its struggle against the apartheid.

She said, historically, Pakistan had been at the forefront of the global efforts carried out against the apartheid.

The minister lauded the historic struggle of both the countries against the colonialism and for freedom, justice and respect of the human rights.

She recalled that former President of South Africa Nelson Mandela visited Pakistan in October, 1992 and May, 1999, and awarded with the Nishan-e-Pakistan.

Marriyum welcomed the signing of an agreement between the two countries on November 25, 2021 for establishment of a joint commission. She also expressed the desire to establish a mechanism for bilateral political consultation between the Foreign Ministers of the two countries.

The minister welcomed the participation of 35 entrepreneurs from South Africa in the Engineering and Health Show held at Lahore on February 27 and 28 this year.

Bilateral trade between the two countries reached $1.823 billion in 2021,she said, adding it had more potential for improvement.

She proposed a Joint Business Council for the business communities of the two countries to boost the bilateral trade.

The Federal minister appreciated the visits of both the Chief of the South African National Defense Force in July, 2021 and the Chief of the South African Navy in March 2022 to Pakistan.

The two countries had potential for bilateral cooperation in the areas of counter-terrorism, intelligence sharing, border management and surveillance, she remarked.