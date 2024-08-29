Open Menu

Pakistan Keen To Expand Cooperation With Japan In Areas Of Mutual Benefits: Gilani

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2024 | 07:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Thursday said that Pakistan attached great importance to its relationship with Japan and was eager to expand cooperation in various areas of mutual benefits.

During a meeting with Wada Mitsuhiro, Ambassador of Japan in Pakistan, the Chairman Senate recognized Japan as a key development partner. He said that both the countries enjoyed cordial and friendly relations based on mutual respect and shared objectives of regional development, said a news release.

During the meeting, crucial aspects of the Pakistan-Japan relationship were discussed with an aim to further explore opportunities for enhanced collaboration.

The meeting underscored Pakistan's commitment to enhancing its partnership with Japan across various domains.

Gilani gave special acknowledgment to Japan's support following the devastating floods in Pakistan in 2022. He recalled former Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's visit to Japan from July 1-4, 2023 and his meetings with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi and Prime Minister and highlighted the significance of high-level diplomatic ties and said their interactions provide further direction and momentum to deepen ties in diverse sectors.

He said that the current bilateral trade volume stands at $1.27 billion, falling short of its potential. Both the countries are encouraged to work together to boost bilateral trade” he added.

The chairman further said, Pakistan also highly values Japan International Cooperation Agency’s (JICA) development initiatives and seeks to establish visible flagship projects.

He said that Japan remained a key investment partner and Pakistan welcomed increased Japanese investment.

Gilani has called on Japan to take an active role in the international effort to address the repatriation of Afghan refugees living in Pakistan. He urged Japan, as a key international player to support and contribute to the initiatives aimed at facilitating safe repatriation of refugees.

The Chairman said that two nations have established various bilateral mechanisms for discussion and informed the Ambassador that the Senate of Pakistan had established a Pak-Japan Friendship Group which would provide a suitable forum and should be regularly utilized to review and advance the relationship, emphasizing that regular parliamentary exchanges are deemed crucial for strengthening bilateral relations. Such visits enhance mutual understanding and promote people-to-people connections, he added.

Gilani lauded that encouraging progress had been made in exporting Pakistani manpower to Japan through Memoranda of Cooperation on the Technical Intern Training Program (TITP) and Specified Skilled Workers (SSW) Programs signed in 2019. He said that the 25,000-strong Pakistani diaspora in Japan played a significant role, contributing to sectors such as used automobiles, carpet trade, and Halal food. This community remains a vital asset to the Japanese economy, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan