Pakistan Keen To Expand Existing Bilateral Military To Military Cooperation With Jordan: CJCSC

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 04:04 PM

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Nadeem Raza has said that Pakistan was keen to expand its existing bilateral military to military cooperation with Jordan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Nadeem Raza has said that Pakistan was keen to expand its existing bilateral military to military cooperation with Jordan.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Nadeem Raza who is on official visit to Jordan, called on Major General Yousef Ahmed Al-Hnaity, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF), said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release here received.

During the meeting, both sides deliberated upon various areas of interest including security, defence cooperation and prevailing regional environment.

The dignitaries dilated upon measures to enhance the level and scope of military engagements between both countries and reaffirmed to continue to forge deeper ties.

The dignitaries lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in fight against terrorism.

In recognition of his efforts to further bilateral relations, the CJCSC was awarded Jordan's highest military award the 'Order of Military Merit of the First Grade' on behalf of President of Jordan King Abdullah-II.

CJCSC also visited King Abdullah-II Special Operations Training Centre (KASOTC) and witnessed a counter terrorism exercise by JAF's Special Forces Group.

Earlier upon arrival , Chairman JCSC was presented Guard of Honour by smartly turned out contingent of JAF.

