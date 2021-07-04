Pakistan keen to expand existing bilateral military to military cooperation with Nigeria: CJCSC

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza, who is on official visit to Nigeria, called on President of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari and reiterated that Pakistan was keen to expand its existing bilateral military to military cooperation with Nigeria

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza, who is on official visit to Nigeria, called on President of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari and reiterated that Pakistan was keen to expand its existing bilateral military to military cooperation with Nigeria.

The Chairman JCSC also had separate meetings with Defence MinisterMajor General Bashir Salihi Magashi (R), Chief of Defence Staff General Leo Irabor, and Chiefs of the Tri-Services, said an ISPR news release here received.

The Nigerian President conveyed his feelings of high esteem for Pakistan Armed Forces.

He specially thanked Pakistan and its Armed Forces for their consistent support to Nigeria in its war against terrorism.

Nigerian military and political leadership unanimously conveyed complete satisfaction on the performance of newly inducted JF-17 fighter aircraft from Pakistan.

They also mentioned that the JF-17 aircraft, with its unique fighting capabilities, would prove to be a potent platform in addressing the security requirements of Nigeria.

Matters of bilateral military cooperation including security, counter-terrorism and prevailing regional environment were discussed during the meetings.

Earlier upon arrival Nigerian Defence Headquarters, Chairman JCSC was presented Guard of Honour by a smartly turned out contingent of Nigerian Armed Forces.