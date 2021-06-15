UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Keen To Expand Its Existing Bilateral Military To Military Cooperation With Egypt: CJCSC

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 03:00 PM

Pakistan keen to expand its existing bilateral military to military cooperation with Egypt: CJCSC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Tuesday called on President of Egypt General Abdel Fattah Elsisi (R) and reiterated that Pakistan was keen to expand its existing bilateral military to military cooperation with Egypt.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Nadeem Raza, who is on official visit to Egypt, called on President of Egypt General Abdel Fattah Elsisi (R), said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release here received.

The President of Egypt conveyed his feelings of high esteem for Pakistan Armed Forces and said that he valued brotherly relations between both the countries.

The dignitaries lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in fight against terrorism.

Matters of bilateral military cooperation including security, counter-terrorism and prevailing regional environment were discussed during the meetings.

CJCSC also had separate meetings with Minister of Defence & Commander-in-Chief of Egyptian Armed Forces and Chiefs of the Tri-Services General Mohamed Ahmed Zaki.

The CJCSC led the 2nd Round of Defence and Security Talks.

The CJCSC highlighted the positive role of Pakistan in countering violent extremism, regional stability, connectivity and it's impact on the region and beyond.

CJCSC also shared Pakistan's contributions and efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Earlier upon arrival at Ministry of Defence, Chairman JCSC was presented Guard of Honour by a smartly turned out contingent of Egyptian Armed Forces.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee Egypt ISPR Visit Media

Recent Stories

UAE participates in consultative, extraordinary me ..

26 minutes ago

Special Investigation Unit (SIU) arrests two dacoi ..

27 minutes ago

Govt spends Rs3.3bn on seven agri projects worth R ..

27 minutes ago

PHF asks affiliated units to prepare umpires for F ..

27 minutes ago

Sindh govt to present budget for FY2021-22 today

39 minutes ago

UVAS holds webinar on World Environment day

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.