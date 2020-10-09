UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Keen To Foster People-to-people Contacts With African Continent: NA Speaker

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 07:45 PM

Pakistan keen to foster people-to-people contacts with African continent: NA Speaker

National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser Friday said Pakistan was keen to enhance people to people and economic contacts with African continent through pursuance of the 'Look Africa Policy'.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser Friday said Pakistan was keen to enhance people to people and economic contacts with African continent through pursuance of the 'Look Africa Policy'.

Asad Qaiser said this during a meeting with Ambassador of Kingdom of Morocco, Mohamed Karmoune here, said a news release.

"The National Assembly of Pakistan resolves to actively pursue look Africa policy for enhancing engagement at multilateral sectors," he said, referring to the establishment of Parliamentary Friendship Group (PFG) in the NA.

He said the group would play an apt role in bringing both the Nations more closer.

The speaker said Pakistan and Morocco's ties were deeply imbedded in history as those relations were based on religion, mutual respect, solidarity, and good political will.

He appreciated engagement of Moroccan Parliament with Pakistan at International parliamentary forums and stressed for synergising the engagement between the friendly countries in Africa.

Speaking about the trade relations, the speaker said that immense economic opportunities were present on both sides, therefore, efforts should be made to enhance bilateral trade and economic cooperation with Morocco.

He also called for collaboration in education sectors by exchange of students in medical, engineering and sciences.

Ambassador Mohamed Karmoune thanked the speaker for his remarks and said Morocco attached immense importance to its decades old relationship with Pakistan. He said undoubtedly those relations were based on religion, history and culture.

He agreed that it was time to unlock the true potential of our trade relations, stressing for enhancing connectivity of people from both the brotherly countries.

The envoy assured the speaker that he would extend all out support for enhancing bilateral cooperation and people to people contacts.

He also suggested for an early interaction with Members of the Pakistan-Morocco PFG for chalking out a strategy for future interaction.

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa National Assembly Exchange Education Parliament Morocco All From

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy shuts down a service centre in Al Tw ..

35 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Friday 09 Oct 2020

5 minutes ago

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry calls f ..

5 minutes ago

President PbOA calls on Punjab sports secretary

5 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims two more lives, infects 339 others ..

5 minutes ago

China thanks Pakistani govt, people for voicing su ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.