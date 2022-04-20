Pakistan keen to further expand economic ties with China: Sanjrani

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday said that Pakistan attached great importance to the role of China in global and regional affairs.

Sadiq Sanjrani said that the government of Pakistan is keen to further expand economic ties with China. "Multilateral partnership between Pakistan and China is an important aspect of Pakistan's foreign policy", he emphasized.

He said that both the countries have always supported each other's position at international forums on important issues and Pak-China friendship is embedded in the hearts of the people of both the countries.

Senate Chairman said that Chinese investment in industrialization, agriculture and digital technologies needs to be further enhanced. Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said that CPEC would prove to be a game changer for the region which would usher in a new era of development.

Chinese Charg d'Affaires appreciated Pakistan's efforts for regional peace and stability and expressed satisfaction over the progress on CPEC. Ms Pang Chunxue assured to play her role in further enhancing diplomatic relations with Pakistan at all levels.