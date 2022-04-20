UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Keen To Further Expand Economic Ties With China: Sanjrani

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 20, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Pakistan keen to further expand economic ties with China: Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday said that Pakistan attached great importance to the role of China in global and regional affairs.

Sadiq Sanjrani said that the government of Pakistan is keen to further expand economic ties with China. "Multilateral partnership between Pakistan and China is an important aspect of Pakistan's foreign policy", he emphasized.

He said that both the countries have always supported each other's position at international forums on important issues and Pak-China friendship is embedded in the hearts of the people of both the countries.

Senate Chairman said that Chinese investment in industrialization, agriculture and digital technologies needs to be further enhanced. Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said that CPEC would prove to be a game changer for the region which would usher in a new era of development.

Chinese Charg d'Affaires appreciated Pakistan's efforts for regional peace and stability and expressed satisfaction over the progress on CPEC. Ms Pang Chunxue assured to play her role in further enhancing diplomatic relations with Pakistan at all levels.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate China Agriculture CPEC Progress All Government Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

LCCI demands hassle-free shopping in city markets.

LCCI demands hassle-free shopping in city markets.

18 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz to meet President Alvi: sources

PM Shehbaz to meet President Alvi: sources

34 minutes ago
 Free 12GB Internet from Zong for All-New TECNO use ..

Free 12GB Internet from Zong for All-New TECNO users; 2.5 Lac People Joined in 2 ..

1 hour ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes Comedy ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes Comedy King Omar Sharif's 62nd Birthd ..

1 hour ago
 Waqar Younis performs Umrah with family

Waqar Younis performs Umrah with family

2 hours ago
 Ramiz's fate as PCB chairman remains in doubts

Ramiz's fate as PCB chairman remains in doubts

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.