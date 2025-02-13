Open Menu

Pakistan Keen To Increase Trade, Investment With Japan: Governor Sindh

Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2025 | 01:30 PM

Pakistan keen to increase trade, investment with Japan: Governor Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori on Thursday said that Pakistan was keen to increase trade with Japan and the investors of Japan would be provided all support and cooperation under Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) project.

He said this during a meeting with Japanese Ambassador Akamatsu Shichi here at the Governor House on Thursday.

The Japanese Ambassador called on Kamran Tessori at the Governor House and extended invitation to participate in Expo-25 to be held in the Japanese city of Osaka.

Speaking on the occasion, the Japanese Ambassador said that Sindh province is very attractive for investment and Japanese investors were interested for investing their capital in various sectors.

Akamatsu Shichi said that under the Governor's Initiative, the youth must be taught Japanese language and for his purpose all required support and assistance would be provided by the Embassy of Japan.

Earlier, the Japanese top diplomat was presented with a guard of honor upon his arrival at the Governor House and the Ambassador also planted a sapling at the Governor House as part of the tree plantation campaign.

He later hoisted the flag and wrote his impressions in the visitor's book.

The Japanese Ambassador also visited the “Bell of Hope” and the Quaid-e-Azam’s historical room.

The Japanese Ambassador further said that the ongoing projects under the Governor’s Initiative will prove to be important for public welfare.

Governor Kamran Tessori told the Ambassador that Japanese investors should benefit the attractive environment in the province by investing their capital in profitable sectors.

Recent Stories

EWEC issues Request for Proposals for development ..

EWEC issues Request for Proposals for development of Al Sila Wind Power Project

46 minutes ago
 Chad eyes enhanced air transport cooperation with ..

Chad eyes enhanced air transport cooperation with UAE

1 hour ago
 'TAQA' reports net income of AED7.1 billion in 202 ..

'TAQA' reports net income of AED7.1 billion in 2024

1 hour ago
 ‘Future of the Economy’ forum discusses transf ..

‘Future of the Economy’ forum discusses transformative trends shaping global ..

2 hours ago
 TAG Dynamics named Premium Partner for IDEX, NAVDE ..

TAG Dynamics named Premium Partner for IDEX, NAVDEX 2025

2 hours ago
 World Governments Summit closing day to focus on f ..

World Governments Summit closing day to focus on future governments

2 hours ago
Security Council condemns terrorist attack in Afgh ..

Security Council condemns terrorist attack in Afghanistan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2025

5 hours ago
 Al-Azhar calls for support of Egyptian, Arab posit ..

Al-Azhar calls for support of Egyptian, Arab position on Gaza reconstruction

11 hours ago
 Japan, East Asian countries discuss Gaza reconstru ..

Japan, East Asian countries discuss Gaza reconstruction

11 hours ago
 Artemis Agreement signatories commit to continued ..

Artemis Agreement signatories commit to continued openness and transparency in s ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan