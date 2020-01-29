UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Keen To Join East African Community As Consultative Stakeholder: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 hours ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 06:55 PM

Pakistan keen to join East African Community as consultative stakeholder: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday expressed Pakistan's interest to join East African Community (EAC) as consultative stakeholder

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday expressed Pakistan's interest to join East African Community (EAC) as consultative stakeholder.

In a meeting with Kenyan Cabinet Secretary and Minister for EAC Aden Muhammad in Kenya's capital Nairobi, the two sides exchanged views on bilateral relations and cooperation on EAC, the Foreign Office said in a statement here.

The East African Community (EAC) is a regional intergovernmental organisation of six partner states comprising Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda, with its headquarters in Arusha, Tanzania.

Foreign Minister Qureshi, who is in Nairobi to participate in Pak-Africa Trade Conference said active participation of Kenya in trade blocs was important for regional stability.

The Kenyan Cabinet Secretary lauded Pakistan's efforts to focus on maintaining trade links with Africa.

Qureshi extended invitation to Kenyan Cabinet Secretary Aden Muhammad to visit Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Foreign Office Shah Mehmood Qureshi Visit Nairobi Arusha Aden Burundi Tanzania Rwanda Sudan Kenya Uganda Cabinet

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Mohammed honours winners of 2nd Mohammed ..

16 minutes ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed honours winners of 2nd Mohammed ..

16 minutes ago

Karigar Mela to empower rural communities inspires ..

19 minutes ago

Former rulers wasted national exchequer in securit ..

19 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Police busted Intra-provincial dacoit g ..

19 minutes ago

Chairman, Deputy Chairman Senate condole with Rafi ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.