Pakistan keen to present recent climate initiatives at COP27: Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Tuesday held a meeting on the "Living Indus" initiative with United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Pakistan Julien Harneis and stressed that Pakistan was keen to present its recent climate initiatives at the 27th Conference of Parties (COP-27) to be held in Egypt.

The Federal Minister informed the UN Resident Coordinator on the inter-provincial consultations held by the Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) and has taken the provincial chief secretaries on board for the Living Indus Project to restore the health of the Indus Basin as well as the major rivers of Pakistan, a news release said.

Emphasizing on the objectives of the project, Minister Rehman said, "The water of the Indus River had been contaminated to the extent that it is necessary to engage society and change their perceptions and attitudes as well as take action to conserve water and maintain its quality.

The "Living Indus" initiative hopes to restore and repair the natural resources and ecosystems of the basin to ensure that they are resilient to climate change. The need is to expedite climate financing for the project and design top priority interventions with the support of the Cabinet and the provinces. These priorities can be undertaken in phases."Federal Minister underscored the importance of the project and thanked Julien for his continued efforts in supporting Pakistan's climate initiatives.