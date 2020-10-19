UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Keen To Seek Afghan Peace Process Move Forward, FM Tells UNSG's Special Envoy

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 10:33 PM

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday said Pakistan was keen to see the Afghan peace process move forward as it would help reduce violence and deny space to the 'spoilers' who did not want return of peace and stability in the region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday said Pakistan was keen to see the Afghan peace process move forward as it would help reduce violence and deny space to the 'spoilers' who did not want return of peace and stability in the region.

He was talking to the United Nations Secretary General's Special Representative for Afghanistan (SRSG), Deborah Lyons, who called on him here.

During the call, the foreign minister appreciated the role of United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) in supporting Afghanistan's socio-economic development as per its mandate.

He highlighted Pakistan's facilitative role in the Afghan peace process, which had been acknowledged by the international community.

Foreign Minister Qureshi reiterated that the vision of economic prosperity and regional connectivity could not be realized without a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

He also highlighted the range of steps taken by Pakistan to support Afghanistan in transit trade and movement of people, despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reaffirming Pakistan's commitment for safe and dignified return of Afghan refugees to their homeland, the foreign minister urged the UNAMA to play an active role in helping with time-bound and well-resourced refugees' return and their sustainable reintegration in the Afghan society.

The foreign minister assured SRSG Lyons of Pakistan's support to the UNAMA in promoting the shared objective of a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.

