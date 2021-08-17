Pakistan keen to strengthen bilateral ties with Norway: Foreign Secy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Tuesday said Pakistan was keen to strengthen bilateral ties with Norway in diverse fields.

The foreign secretary expressed these views in a meeting with the outgoing Norwegian ambassador Kjell Gunnar Eriksen, who paid a farewell call on him here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The foreign secretary felicitated Ambassador Eriksen on the successful completion of his term in Pakistan.

He also appreciated the outgoing envoy's contribution in strengthening Pakistan-Norway bilateral relations in areas of common interest.