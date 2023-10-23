Open Menu

Pakistan Keen To Strengthen Bilateral Ties With ECO Member States

Umer Jamshaid Published October 23, 2023 | 06:13 PM

Pakistan keen to strengthen bilateral ties with ECO member states

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday, stressing the significance of Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO), said Pakistan was keen to further strengthen bilateral ties with each ECO member country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday, stressing the significance of Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO), said Pakistan was keen to further strengthen bilateral ties with each ECO member country.

The prime minister, in a meeting with resident ambassadors of ECO member states at the PM House, highlighted the significance of the ECO for regional development.

He said the ECO member states shared a common history and culture.

"Today, the region faces common challenges that need to be dealt with to create opportunities for collective growth and prosperity," he remarked.

In this regard, Prime Minister Kakar highlighted connectivity, trade, energy and economic cooperation.

He looked forward to his meetings with the heads of state of ECO member countries on the margins of the 16th ECO Summit in Tashkent, Uzbekistan from November 8-9.

The ambassadors reaffirmed their respective countries’ desire to build stronger relations with Pakistan and also their collective commitment to the vision and objectives of ECO.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Tashkent Uzbekistan November From

Recent Stories

Chinese investment to prove stimulant for Pakistan ..

Chinese investment to prove stimulant for Pakistan's economic growth: Caretaker ..

2 minutes ago
 ADC reviews cleanliness arrangements in Narowal ci ..

ADC reviews cleanliness arrangements in Narowal city

1 minute ago
 Country’s exports to be further improved with Ch ..

Country’s exports to be further improved with Chinese investment in SEZs: SCCI

1 minute ago
 UAE’s Artificial Intelligence Office partners wi ..

UAE’s Artificial Intelligence Office partners with ADGMA to empower 5,000 nati ..

15 minutes ago
 ACP hosts Musical concert 'Cante Jondo'

ACP hosts Musical concert 'Cante Jondo'

12 minutes ago
 Advisor to Chief Minister Balochistan Shania Khan ..

Advisor to Chief Minister Balochistan Shania Khan called on Governor Sindh Moha ..

14 minutes ago
France says talking to Saudi about Rafale fighter ..

France says talking to Saudi about Rafale fighter sale

11 minutes ago
 National Resources Limited receives exploration li ..

National Resources Limited receives exploration license for minerals in Chagai

25 minutes ago
 Kashmiris to wrench back homes from Indian unlawfu ..

Kashmiris to wrench back homes from Indian unlawful occupation: Sardar Attique

25 minutes ago
 Indian cricket spin legend Bishan Singh Bedi dies ..

Indian cricket spin legend Bishan Singh Bedi dies aged 77

25 minutes ago
 National Centre of Meteorology concludes CLOUDIX F ..

National Centre of Meteorology concludes CLOUDIX Field Campaign

60 minutes ago
 EDGE to present multi-domain showcase at Defense & ..

EDGE to present multi-domain showcase at Defense &amp; Security 2023 in Bangkok

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan