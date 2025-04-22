Pakistan Keen To Strengthen Space Cooperation With China: PM
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2025 | 11:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday calling China a very trusted friend and a strategic partner, said that Pakistan was keen to increase cooperation with the country in the fields of space technology, space satellites, telecommunications, and satellite internet.
The prime minister, in a meeting with a delegation from the Chinese space technology company Galaxy Space, led by the company’s Chairman Xu Ming, said that Pakistan gave a great importance to the space technology sector.
The delegation members also showed keen interest in investing in Pakistan’s space technology industry and joint projects with Pakistani space institutions as well as private telecom companies.
Thanking the Government of Pakistan for warm hospitality, they told the prime minister that their meetings with officials from the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication and SUPARCO were very useful.
The meeting was also attended by Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Advisor to PM Dr. Tauqir Shah and officers from other relevant government departments.
