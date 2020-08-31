Pakistan keen to strengthen ties with Azerbaijan in diverse fields: President Arif Alvi

UrduPoint.com
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ):President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday said Pakistan was keen to strengthen ties with Azerbaijan in the fields of tourism, trade, defence and energy.

Talking to Bilal Hayee, the newly appointed ambassador for Azerbaijan, the President said Pakistan gave utmost importance to its relations with Azerbaijan.

President Alvi said Pakistan and Azerbaijan enjoyed deep economic, political, military and cultural ties and urged upon the envoy to play role in enhancing bilateral trade volume.

He expressed gratitude to the government of Azerbaijan on supporting Pakistan during coronavirus pandemic, particularly repatriation of 522 stranded Pakistanis.

The President also stressed regular holding of high-level bilateral meetings between the two countries to explore potential in diverse areas to their mutual benefit.

He hoped that the Bilal Hayee as new ambassador, would contribute to further strengthening of relationship between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

