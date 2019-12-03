UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Keen To Strengthen Ties With Hungary In Bilateral, EU Domains: President Dr Arif Alvi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 03:02 PM

Pakistan keen to strengthen ties with Hungary in bilateral, EU domains: President Dr Arif Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with Hungary and was keen to strength these at bilateral level and in context of European Union

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with Hungary and was keen to strength these at bilateral level and in context of European Union.

Talking to Pakistan's ambassador-designate to Hungary Muhammad Aejaz here at Aiwan-e-Sadr, the President called the need for exploiting the true potential of bilateral trade existing between the two countries.

President Alvi said Pakistan offered a range of opportunities for investment, especially in areas of energy, agriculture and food processing, pharmaceuticals.

He urged upon the Ambassador-designate to make all-out efforts to promote Pakistan's economic and commercial interests in Hungary and utilize existing institutional mechanisms.

The President said that Pakistan's location at the cross roads of South, Central and West Asia made it a good strategic and economic partner for Hungary especially in the context of Hungarian policy of "Eastern Opening".

He also lauded the Hungarian petroleum company Magyar Oil Limited (MOL) doing profitable business in Pakistan and asked the ambassador-designate to encourage other Hungarian companies to follow MOL's success model.

Referring to the government efforts to promote tourism and archaeological heritage of Pakistan, he asked the ambassador-designate to encourage exchange of tourist and people-to-people contacts between the two sides.

He also appreciated Hungarian government's initiative of offering 200 scholarships to Pakistani students.

President Alvi underscored that all envoys must highlight the true perspective on Kashmir issue and Indian oppression in the Valley.

He said Pakistan would never condone the blatant human rights violation in Indian-Occupied Kashmir at the hands of fascist Indian regime and would always stand by its Kashmiri brethren.

He wished Ambassador-designate success for his new assignment and hoped that he would work to the best of his abilities for enhancing relations between the two countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Exchange Business Agriculture European Union Company Oil Hungary All Government Best Asia Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Putin Spoke Over Phone With New European Commissio ..

6 seconds ago

NATO Does Not View Russia as Enemy, Still Ready to ..

9 seconds ago

Russian-Mongolian Trade Rose by 13% Year-on-Year i ..

11 seconds ago

Kremlin Confirms Putin's Meeting Dec 6 in Sochi Wi ..

18 seconds ago

Punjab Gov't announces to inaugurate operational t ..

9 minutes ago

Russia Registers 56 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.