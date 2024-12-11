Pakistan keens to enhance existing friendly ties with Tajikistan: Awais Leghari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Stressing the need to further promote Pak-Tajikistan economic cooperation and expand collaboration in industries, trade, agriculture, energy, Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday said that Pakistan is keen to enhance its existing friendly relations with Tajikistan.

Speaking at the 7th session of Pakistan-Tajikistan Joint Commission here, he underlined the need for exploring new avenues of cooperation in commercial and economic fields for mutual benefits of both the countries.

He expressed the confidence that the deliberations would result in concrete recommendations to advance relations in the areas of trade, energy, agriculture, education and industrial sectors between the two countries. There was a huge potential for trade between the two countries, he said.

He said new avenues of cooperation in trade and economic sectors could be explored for the mutual benefit of both countries.

He said Tajikistan holds a key position in Central Asia and serves as a gateway to the region. “Pakistan is located at the crossroads of Central and Western Asia,” he said.

He said that they would welcome Tajikistan to utilize all trade corridors, including Gwadar and Karachi. “Our 14-kilometer proximity through the Wakhan Corridor provides a unique opportunity for direct connectivity,” he added.

Highlighting the significance of regional connectivity, Awais Leghari said Pakistan welcomes Tajikistan to avail all trade corridors from Dushanbe to Gwadar and Karachi for enhanced economic relations.

Awais said Pakistan was the second country, after Turkey, to recognize Tajikistan’s independence in September 1991.

“Our geographical proximity has fostered shared religious, historical, and cultural ties between the two nations,” he added.

He said Pakistan-Tajikistan Joint Commission holds significant importance in strengthening bilateral relations and resolving issues of mutual interest. Pakistan is committed to ensuring the implementation of decisions made during the 6th Joint Commission, he said.

The minister said that there were vast opportunities for trade between Pakistan and Tajikistan and making all out efforts to remove all bottleneck hindering trade.

He said both the sides have agreed to set up a joint liaison committee on transit trade under the Tajikistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement. The committee would play a pivotal role in addressing operational challenges and ensuring the smooth implementation of transit trade provisions,he added.

The minister said the CASA-1000 power project is an important project and would help meet the increasing energy demands of the country. “We are committed to the early completion of the CASA-1000 project,” he added.

Awais said signing of agreements and memorandums of understanding between Pakistan and Tajikistan would usher in a new era of bilateral relationship.

He said tourism and culture also play key role in strengthening connections between nations. “To promote opportunities in mutual tourism, we can convene an inaugural meeting of the joint working group on tourism,” he said.

The Tajikistan side was led by Minister of Energy and Water Resources, Daler Juma.