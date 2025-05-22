Pakistan keens to further strengthen long-standing, deep-rooted relations with Africa: Gilani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Thursday said that Pakistan is keen to further strengthen its brotherly, long-standing, deep-rooted, and multifaceted relations with African countries, as well as to enhance trade and investment ties with them."

Gilani during a meeting with ambassadors of African countries, representatives of the United Nations, and conveners of Parliamentary Friendship Groups established in Pakistan, on the occasion of “Pak-Africa Friendship Day” he praised the effective response of the Pakistan Armed Forces in addressing security challenges during the recent Pakistan-India tensions.

He said that Pakistan desires peace in the region. India, under the guise of false propaganda, imposed war on Pakistan, but Pakistan's armed forces and the entire nation firmly resisted Indian aggression. Pakistan strongly condemns terrorism in the region and around the world. The only solution to conflicts is through dialogue, as wars bring destruction, while negotiations can lead to resolutions.

The Chairman Senate said that Pakistan is keen to further expand its brotherly, long-standing, deep, and multifaceted relations with African countries, and to promote trade and investment with them. This forum not only helps strengthen the historical and fraternal ties between Pakistan and African nations but also provides an effective platform for mutual cooperation and meaningful dialogue.

He said that the historical relations and sustainable friendship between Pakistan and African countries are based on deep trust, which continues to strengthen mutual cooperation, harmony, and brotherhood. The Chairman Senate termed this splendid heritage as a reflection of shared values like justice, sovereignty, and mutual respect.

Speaking on the economic and trade cooperation between Pakistan and African nations, Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said that over the past decade, mutual trade, investment, and cooperation have significantly increased, reflecting a positive and encouraging trend. He added that there is immense potential for mutual cooperation in sectors such as agriculture, textiles, defense, pharmaceuticals, IT, and renewable energy, which needs to be further expanded.

He emphasized that Pakistan is highly committed to facilitating trade and promoting investment.

Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani made special reference to the effective role of parliamentary cooperation and friendship groups, stating that these parliamentary friendship groups are playing a key role in strengthening relations between Pakistan and Africa.

He said that these groups not only support legislation and diplomatic initiatives but are also assisting in fostering cooperation between governments. He appealed to all members of the parliamentary friendship groups to play an active and effective role in further strengthening diplomatic, trade, and economic relations.

On this occasion, he also referred to his recent appointment as the founding Chairman of the “Inter-Parliamentary Speakers Conference” and expressed his desire to further enhance ties with African parliamentary leadership. Discussing the future vision, the Chairman Senate said that Pakistan seeks a dynamic, effective, and equal partnership with Africa, based on mutual benefit, respect, and shared aspirations.

The participants from African countries agreed with the views of Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani and reiterated their commitment to enhancing bilateral diplomatic and economic relations with Pakistan. Chairman Senate also briefed the delegation about Pakistan’s parliamentary history, democratic process, and the constitutional role and significance of the Upper House.

Also present on the occasion were the conveners of various friendship groups formed in the Senate of Pakistan related to African countries, including Senator Maulana Atta-ur-Rehman, Senator Ali Zafar, Senator Asad Qasim, Senator Jan Buleidi, Senator Abdul Qadir, Senator Bilal Ahmed, and Senator Sardar Gurdeep Singh. Special Secretary Senate Hafeezullah Sheikh, Advisor to Chairman Senate Ms. Misbah Khar were also present