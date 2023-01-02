Pakistan Kennel Union (PKU) to organize 'Pet Gala' on Jan 15

Pakistan Kennel Union (PKU) and Indus Dog Club is going to organize a one-day 'Pet Gala' here at Concordia College, Nawab Adda on January 15

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Kennel Union (PKU) and Indus Dog Club is going to organize a one-day 'Pet Gala' here at Concordia College, Nawab Adda on January 15.

The event will start at 10:00 a.m. in which the competitions would be held among different breeding clubs of dogs, cats, and birds.

Clubs from Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Mianwali, Tank and Bhakar would take part in these competitions.

Syed Faisal Saleem Khan of Indus Dog Club, while talking to media, said, "The event is aimed at promoting recognized breeds of these pet animals and birds among the people. It will also help create a feeling of love and affection among the people for dogs, cats and other pets." Four people from Lahore and Multan, including PKU President Usman Khan Khakwani would perform the duties of judges in the 'Pet Gala.'There will be vets to inform the club owners and others about the health, merits and demerits of their pets.