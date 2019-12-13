UrduPoint.com
Pakistan, Kenya Needed To Explore More Opportunities In Diverse Sectors: Mandviwalla

Pakistan, Kenya needed to explore more opportunities in diverse sectors: Mandviwalla

Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla Friday emphasized the need for further enhancing trade and economic cooperation with Kenya as much of the areas still remain unexplored

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla Friday emphasized the need for further enhancing trade and economic cooperation with Kenya as much of the areas still remain unexplored.

Pakistan considers Kenya, an important country and desires to further enhance mutual cooperation in diverse sectors, he said in a meeting with High Commissioner of Kenya, Professor Julius Kibet Bitok who called on him here, a press release said.

He underscored the need for working out an investment treaty between two countries to provide investors to come into interaction for exploring investment opportunities. He called upon the board of Investment to play a robust role in that regard.

Mandviwalla also highlighted the significance of parliamentary cooperation and enhanced institutional linkages, adding that Parliamentary cooperation needs to be enhanced through frequent exchange of delegations.

He also extended invitation to the Speaker of the Kenyan Senate to visit Pakistan at a convenient time.

The high commissioner informed the Senate deputy chairman that Kenyan president is expected to visit Pakistan soon to further strengthen bilateral cooperation and explore new vistas of multi-sector collaboration.

Pakistan is the largest importer of Kenyan tea , he said, adding that there is large scope for exploring new opportunities.

The Kenyan leader would augur well for both the countries and would give impetus to friendly ties between Islamabad and Nairobi, he noted.

