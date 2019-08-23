Pakistan key ally of UNHCR in dealing with refugees issues:UNHCR

Deputy Representative of the of United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) Iain Hall said that Pakistan was a key ally in dealing with refugees issues and we keep its efforts in high esteem

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Deputy Representative of the of United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) Iain Hall said that Pakistan was a key ally in dealing with refugees issues and we keep its efforts in high esteem.

Mr Iain Hall stated this while addressing the prize distribution ceremony of the Inter-Club Boys and Girls Taekwondo Championship organized by Directorate of Sports KP and KP Taekwondo Association here at Hayatabad Sports Complex in connection with the International Youth Day Celebration.

He said Pakistan is key partner as far as services to refugees for Peace Keeping around the world besides it has been contributing valuable services from the last 40-years for the Afghan Refugees and imagine more than 1.5 million Afghanis born in Pakistan.

Afghan refugees are nationals of Afghanistan who left their country as a result of major wars when in 1979 Soviet invasion of Afghanistan marks the first wave of internal displacement and refugee flow from Afghanistan to neighboring Pakistan and Iran that began providing shelter to Afghan refugees.

When the Soviet war ended in 1989, these refugees started to return to their homeland. In April 1992, a major civil war began after the mujahideen took over control of Kabul and the other major cities. Afghans again fled to neighboring Pakistan.

A total of 6.3 million Afghan refugees were hosted in Pakistan and Iran by 1990. As of 2013, Afghanistan was the largest refugee-producing country in the world, a title held for 32 years. Afghans are currently the second largest refugee group after Syrian refugees.

The majority of Afghan refugees (95%) are located in Pakistan and Iran. Some countries that were part of the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) took in small number of Afghans that worked with their respective forces.

Mr. Iain Hall, who was accompanied with Head of UNHCR in Peshawar Dinesh Shrestha, Senior Protection Officers Katie Ogwang, Gabriel Katende and Young Hoon Moon (Korea), appreciated Pakistani youth for their good talent in sports.

Pakistan produced world class players in different games and has good grading at international level, he said.

Mr. Iain Hall said UNHCR is always believes in serving the people and supporting Pakistani youth is more important to us because the youth have good talent to show at national and international levels.

Mr. Iain Hall said UNHCR would also look into the forthcoming 33rd National Games to be scheduled in Peshawar in Oct-Nov this year and want to continue its talks with Directorate of Sports KP for extending every kind of support to them and to other games as well like Squash, Volleyball, Hockey, Football, and Martial Arts Games.

Earlier, Mr. Iain Hall along with President KP Olympic Association Syed Aqil Shah, AC Rizwana Dar, DD Javed Momand, Murad Ali and DSO Syed Jaffar Shah, Chairman KPTA Ilyas Afridi, Secretary Waqar Khan gave away medals, trophies, cash prizes to the position holder teams. Waqar Taekwondo academy won the overall trophy by securing 100 points after winning 6 gold medal and two silver medal while Iqra was declared as best player of the Championship by awarding her a gold medal.

Peshawar Zalmi Academy took second position trophy after securing 70 points with two golds, four silvers and six bronze medals, Omer Academy claimed third position with 30 points with four silver medals and two bronze medals. Hayatabad Sports Academy remained at fourth with six bronze medals.

Zahid, Nouman, Abdul Rehman, Aamir, Shareef, Zaidan, Naseer Ullah and Hamza grabbed gold medal, Uzair, Naseer Ullah, Rauf, M. Hassan, Kabir, Samin, Marwan, Saad and Muzammil won silver medals and Muhammad, Zahid, Atiq, Ehsan, Sana Ullah, Khalid, Ikram, Ibad Ur Rehman, Hassan, Khubaib, Musa, Shahzeb claimed bronze medals.