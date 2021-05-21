Pakistan Kisan Ittehad central president calls on Chief Minister

Central president of Pakistan Kisan Ittehad Khalid Khokhar met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Friday and discussed different issues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Central president of Pakistan Kisan Ittehad Khalid Khokhar met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Friday and discussed different issues.

The CM promised the government would abolish unnecessary amendments to Sugar Factories Control Act to make it farmer-friendly. Khalid Khokar thanked the CM and appreciated the steps taken by the PTI government.

The CM said bumper crops have been produced and farmers have been rewarded for their hard work. The sugarcane farmers had to protest on roads for payment of dues in the past and it remained hostage to the powerful mafia. The PTI government has given farmers their rights and legal protection has been provided to sugarcane growers, he added.

Meanwhile, pending dues worth Rs 26 billion have been got recovered from sugar mills and the sugarcane farmers would get full reward for their hard work in future as well.

The farmers' rights would be protected and more facilities would be provided to increase yield, he added. 2021 would be the year to increase productivity and policies would be formulated in consultation with farmers, he promised.

The CM directed to prepare working papers for solutions to farmers' problems along with steps for the local manufacturing of vaccine for foot and mouth disease. Adhoc recruitment has been decided in principle to fulfil the shortage of essential human resource in an agriculture department and the CM directed timely completion of desilting. The scope of Kisan Card for subsidy for agri-inputs would be extended to the whole of the province, added the CM.

Provincial ministers Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, Saeed ul Hassan Shah, Dr Akhtar Malik, Advisor Hanif Patafi, secretaries of agriculture and food departments and others attended the meeting.