Pakistan Knows How To Defend Its Honor: Amir Muqam

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2025 | 12:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Engineer Amir Muqam on Thursday strongly condemned India’s baseless accusations against Pakistan, calling them illogical, unfounded, and a desperate attempt to divert attention from internal unrest.

Talking to a private news channel, he termed India’s remarks about suspending the Indus Waters Treaty as absurd and deeply regrettable.

Such irresponsible rhetoric cannot alter international treaties or hide domestic failures, he said.Amir Muqam reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the people of Kashmir, who, he said, have been rendering sacrifices for the past 77 years.

“Pakistan’s stance is clear: until the Kashmir dispute is resolved in line with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and UN resolutions, we will continue our moral, political, and diplomatic support.

He emphasized that “as long as a single Pakistani and a single Kashmiri lives, this bond will only grow stronger.”Referring to May 28, Youm-e-Takbeer, he said this year the day will be celebrated with even greater fervor, sending a strong message to the world that Pakistan knows how to defend its sovereignty and honor.

He warned that any irresponsible aggression by India would be met with a united and robust response from both the Pakistani nation and its armed forces.He further highlighted that all political parties in Pakistan are united on the national agenda, adding that past examples prove that unity in national interest transcends political divisions.

