Pakistan knows how to respond to India’s water aggression: Rana Mashhood

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Program Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan said on Monday that Pakistan knows how to respond to India’s threats of water aggression and the whole nation was standing by armed forces to defend every inch of the motherland against any external threat.

Speaking at seminar titled "Consultation on National Adolescence and Youth Policy" at Bahauddin Zakariya University in Multan, Rana Mashhood said, "Pakistan laid bare the facts before the international community that India never honored United Nations resolutions and remained involved in terrorism in Pakistan."

He said that Pakistan’s sacrifices in fight against terrorism are an open secret and the whole world knows Pakistan overpowered the menace after sacrificing lives of hundreds of thousands of people including its brave soldiers and civilians. "But India attempted to ignite terrorism again after noticing that the economy of the country is again on a sound footing and all its attempts to hurt Pakistan had economically failed," he maintained.

Rana Mashhood said, "India tried to mislead the world by staging the Pahalgam drama and falsely blamed Pakistan. Pakistan is now on a trajectory of development and it is unthinkable to link Pakistan to such acts."

He said, "India’s baseless propaganda and conspiracies against Pakistan have failed. Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir is at the frontiers with brave soldiers and the whole nation is standing by the armed forces to defend the country. Pakistan is not a weak country. It has the right to defend itself and knows how to protect the motherland.”

Recounting achievements and initiatives of the government for youth empowerment, Rana Mashhood said youths hold the future of this country and advised them that they must keep their craving to move forward alive. He said hard work always pays dividends. "The PML-N leadership had introduced youth policy in the past in Punjab with education given the paramount importance. The PML-N government had established women universities, universities all over the country including South Punjab, promoted technical education and gave scholarships to students under the Punjab Education Endowment Fund in 2011 that benefited hundreds of thousands of students. The PML-N government also distributed laptops and other scholarships, and overpowered the 18-hour long loadshedding problem," he recounted.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was working day and night for youth empowerment and added that talent hunt for Pakistan's representation in the Olympics 2028 was in progress. He urged students to get registered on the digital youth hub and added that the government would ensure students have access to scholarships from universities all over the world. He said the Punjab government would soon provide laptops to students.

"Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinah was an advocate of Hindu-Muslim unity, however, when he took over the Muslim League leadership, he started comprehending the conspiracies of the Hindus. The Quaid-e-Azam gave the two-nation theory and materialized the dream of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal about Pakistan into reality.

The two-nation theory will remain alive as long as a single Muslim is alive in the sub-continent.”

He said Pakistan knows how to respond to India’s threats and will use its right to self-defence with full might when needed. He said that Pakistan armed forces, politicians, and people are on the same page.

He criticized the silence of the international community and world bodies on the atrocities of Indian forces in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Israeli forces in Palestine.

He announced that innovative ideas of youths would be taken into account and they would be encouraged through the National Innovation Award. “We will get the talented youth of the country linked to prestigious institutions of the world and will move forward with their innovative ideas.”

He disclosed the government was going to introduce a technical education program for the students of Madaris to bring them to the mainstream. He said all provinces have formed their youth policies and added that the Federal government was going to launch a youth policy that would be helpful to youths from all areas across the country.

Later, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan visited the university’s sports complex where he witnessed talent hunt trials for the youth boxing sports league.

He said sports develop traits of discipline and an urge to move forward among the youth and added that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz are working hard to project Pakistan’s sports talent at the international stage.