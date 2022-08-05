Pakistan, Korea agree to further strengthen bilateral ties

(@Abdulla99267510)

The two Foreign Ministers have reviewed the state of relations between Pakistan and the Republic of Korea and agreed to further strengthen bilateral cooperation and dialogue.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Aug 5th, 2022) Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held a meeting with Foreign Minister of the Republic of Korea, Jin Park, on the sidelines of the 29th ASEAN Regional Forum Ministerial Meeting in Phnom Penh on Friday.

The two Foreign Ministers reviewed the state of relations between Pakistan and the Republic of Korea and agreed to further strengthen bilateral cooperation and dialogue.

They also exchanged views on the global and regional situation and identified areas of convergence.

Both the ministers noted the growing economic and development cooperation between Pakistan and Republic of Korea. They expressed their determination to further strengthen cooperation and dialogue on the entire spectrum of bilateral relations.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari underscored that Pakistan valued its relations with Republic of Korea and its role as a key member of the ASEAN Regional Forum.