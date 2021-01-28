UrduPoint.com
Pakistan, Korea Discuss Bilateral Cooperation In Climate Change, Science Diplomacy

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 11:39 PM

Pakistan and the Republic of Korea (RoK) Thursday held their first round of bilateral dialogue on climate change and science wherein the two countries explored avenues for enhancing bilateral cooperation and engagement in the said fields

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan and the Republic of Korea (RoK) Thursday held their first round of bilateral dialogue on climate change and science wherein the two countries explored avenues for enhancing bilateral cooperation and engagement in the said fields.

The Pakistan side was led by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Director General (United Nations) while the Korean delegation was headed by the Director General (Climate Change, Energy, Environment and Scientific Affairs Bureau), Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The ambassadors of Pakistan and RoK in the respective countries also attended the meeting, held in a virtual format, a Foreign Office press release said.

The two sides exchanged views on issues of mutual interest including the implementation of the Paris Agreement; the forthcoming Conference of Parties (COP-26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC); and avenues for possible collaboration in Science, Technology and Innovation.

Highlighting national priorities for the forthcoming COP-26, the Pakistan side stressed that climate change negotiations must be guided by the principles of Equity as well as Common But Differentiated Responsibilities.

It was underscored that Pakistan remained fully committed to addressing climate change and had launched a number of key initiatives in that regard including the Ten billion Tree Tsunami Project, Alternate and Renewable Energy Policy, and Electric Vehicle Policy among others.

The RoK side, in addition to sharing its own vision and perspectives, also briefed the Pakistan delegation on the Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G) Summit scheduled to be held in Seoul later this year. The two sides expressed the desire to establish a structured dialogue process on climate change and science by holding periodic meetings at regular intervals.

