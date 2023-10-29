Pakistan, Korea have long-lasting friendship: Governor Tessori

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori has said that Pakistan and the Republic of Korea have a long-lasting friendship and it will grow.

He stated this while speaking as a chief guest at the Korean Foundation Day reception hosted by Mr. Yi Sung-ho, Consul General of the Republic of Korea at a local hotel, a communique said here.

It was attended by diplomats from various Countries, high government officials, businessmen, industrialists, a large number of Korean Nationals based in Karachi, and the elite of the City.

The Governor further said that it was my pleasure to attend the Korean National Day receptions in Islamabad and as well as in Karachi as a chief guest.

The Consul General of the Republic of Korea (ROK) in Karachi Yi Sung-ho in his speech said that Korea and Pakistan have maintained close relations in many areas. He said the mutual trade and cooperation between the two countries goes back decades when Pakistan assisted Korea with its 5-Year Development Plan.

The National Anthem of both countries were played and a cake-cutting ceremony was also held to mark the anniversary of National Foundation Day of Korea.

Korean CG said, ‘We are gathered here to mark the 4355th anniversary of National Foundation Day of Korea. It is the day when Dangun, our national father, spread the ideology of wide benefits people, and opened the sky for Korean people,’ Yi Sung-ho said.

The Korean Consul General said this year marks the 40th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Korea and Pakistan.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relationships in 1983, Korea and Pakistan have maintained close relations in many areas.

He said that Pakistan assisted Korea with its 5-Year Development Plan and in return, the Korean government is contributing to the social and economic development of Pakistan via economic development cooperation fund (soft loan) or official development assistance (grant aid). This year, approximately $48 million is being spent on 12 projects.

At present, over 30 Korean companies are already operating in Pakistan, and more companies are looking to enter Pakistan, he said. Under the employment permit system yearly 4,000 Pakistani people can get jobs in Korea. Global Korea scholarship enables many Pakistani students to study in Korea year for higher education, he added.

He said that Korean people have continued their history for half of the millennium, overcoming numerous trials with a strong spirit and indomitable will to become the Republic of Korea today.

It has achieved phenomenal success both in economy and democracy. It is praised as the first country in the world to go from receiving aid to giving aid.

“Our brilliant culture, which has blossomed over a long history, has become a culture that people around the world can see and enjoy together under the name of K-Culture,” he said.

“As a responsible member of the international community, Korea is taking the lead in resolving global issues. And to pioneer a new future, we are working to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan. The theme of Busan Expo: Transforming our world, Navigating toward a better future is powerfully simple: we are here not only to show the world as it is but to shape it as we wish it to be. Having achieved the near impossible, we wish to share our experience with the rest of the world,” he said.