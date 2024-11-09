Pakistan, Korea to begin joint excavation of Mankiala Stupa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Pakistan and Korea have begun a joint excavation of the Mankiala Stupa in collaboration with the Department of Archaeology and Museums, Islamabad and Korean Official Development Assistance (ODA).

According to the ptv news, joint team of experts from Pakistan and Korea has started the three-month long excavation of the Mankiala Stupa.

A team comprising two specialists from the Korean Heritage Association (KHA) and six Archaeology students from Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) is actively involved, with the students expected to become key figures in Pakistan's archaeological future.

This pilot project, based on an agreement between Pakistan and Korea, emphasizes capacity-building and aims to unearth the hidden lower structures of the Stupa.

The data gathered will support the preservation of the site, while new technology like drones, GNSS, and Total Station tools will strengthen Pakistan’s expertise in heritage conservation.