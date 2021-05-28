Pakistan & Korea to boost trade, work towards FTA

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce (FPCCI) Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo has expressed his satisfaction over his successful meeting with Consul General of Korea in Karachi, Kim Haksung; where issues of bilateral trade, business travel, and need to expedite the consultations to agree on a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) were discussed.

The visit was organized by Pakistan-Korea Business Council, said a statement on Friday.

Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo stated that Korea could be one of the top destinations for Pakistani Mangoes and Textiles.

He called for broadening the cooperation between FPCCI and Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA).

Kim Haksung said that it is a good opportunity for him to visit FPCCI and listen to the views of Pakistani business community aiming to do business with Korea.

DG, Korea Trade Centre, Karachi Sung Jae Kim mentioned that KOTRA is working towards enhancement of bilateral trade between Korea and Pakistan – and, also facilitating businessmen of both the countries.

Commercial Counselor of Pakistan in Korea Imran Razzak shared fact-based inputs with the audience in order to enhance bilateral trade relations between the two countries.

He apprised that Korea is more than $12bn textiles market and Pakistani exporters should tap that market.

Chairman, Pakistan-Korea Business Council Sohail Nisar emphasized the need to expedite the consultative processes which may lead to signing of an FTA between the two countries and will provide an invaluable impetus to the enhancement of bilateral trade.

The FPCCI wishes that Korea makes travel and visa issuance to Pakistani businessmen, industrialists, and exporters easier and faster.