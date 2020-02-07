Pakistan-Korea to cooperate in agricultural sector

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th February, 2020) The governments of Pakistan and Korea have decided to establish research centers to boost Agriculture sector, sources said on Thursday.The memorandum of understanding (MoU) in this regard will be signed next month.

In this regard, space has been fixed in Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC).

The sources said that Korea's Rural Development Administration and Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) have agreed to establish joint research centre to promote agriculture science and technology.Koeran international department KOPIA will work for the betterment of small famers in Pakistan.Pakistan's agricultural sector researchers will be provided training and exchange of research technology in the agriculture sector will be made.

The organization will provide skills and training to agriculture scientists and formers in Pakistan.