Pakistan, Korea to enhance bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Syed Shibli Faraz and Korean Ambassador to Pakistan, Suh Sangpyo Thursday agreed to further enhancing the bilateral relations.

They held a meeting here at the minister's office. During the meeting matters of mutual interest, technological advancements and research were discussed.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that Pakistan attached great importance to furthering bilateral relations with the Republic of Korea.

Both the sides reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations including efforts for research and development in Pakistan.

The minister also expressed his interest in sharing environmentally friendly practices and related technological advances between the countries as well as increasing bilateral trade between the two countries.

The ambassador suggested cooperative efforts regarding climate change and effective ways to overcome it with respect to science and technology.