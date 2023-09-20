Pakistan, KSA agree to deepen cooperation in diverse sectors

(@Abdulla99267510)

The understanding to this effect comes during a meeting of Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, on the sidelines of 78th Session of UNGA in New York.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 20th, 2023) Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday agreed to deepen mutual cooperation in all fields, especially economy, trade, energy and investment.

The two Foreign Ministers exchanged views on various aspects of bilateral relations as well as the regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Both Foreign Ministers emphasized the vital importance of Pakistan Saudi Arabia relations.

Foreign Minister thanked the Saudi leadership for their generous and unwavering support for Pakistan which was particularly instrumental in securing the deal with the IMF.

He apprised his Saudi counterpart about formation of Special Investment Facilitation Council to facilitate and fast-track potential investments from GCC Member States, especially the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He emphasized that mutually rewarding Pak-Saudi cooperation in key areas including IT, Energy, Infrastructure and labour must be fast-tracked and augmented.

The Foreign Minister also thanked the Saudi Foreign Minister for hosting more than two million strong Pakistani diaspora which not only contributes towards development of both countries but also forms a vital bridge between the two brotherly nations.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud highlighted the brotherly relations between the two nations and the valuable contributions made by the Pakistani community in the development of the Kingdom.

The Foreign Minister reiterated that Pakistan eagerly looked forward to the visit of the Crown Prince and the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan.