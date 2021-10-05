Pakistan-KSA cooperation to have positive impact on regional peace, security: CJCSC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Commander of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces Vice Admiral Fahad Bin Abdullah Al-Ghofaily called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Nadeem Raza, here at Joint Staff Headquarters on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman JCSC emphasized the need to further enhance the existing defence and security cooperation between the two brotherly countries and said that Pakistan-KSA cooperation would have positive impact on peace and security in the region.

The visiting dignitary remained appreciative of the sincere efforts of the Pakistan Armed Forces in bringing peace to the region especially the Afghan Peace Process.

He also acknowledged the sacrifices made by Pakistan in the war against terrorism.

The Chairman JCSC thanked the dignitary and said that Pakistan Defence Forces greatly valued its close brotherly ties with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Besides security, regional issues, particularly the latest development in Afghanistan, matters related to enhancing the level and scope of bilateral military engagements and cooperation in various fields between the two brotherly countries were discussed during the meeting.