UrduPoint.com

Pakistan-KSA Cooperation To Have Positive Impact On Regional Peace, Security: CJCSC

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 05:40 PM

Pakistan-KSA cooperation to have positive impact on regional peace, security: CJCSC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Commander of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces Vice Admiral Fahad Bin Abdullah Al-Ghofaily called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Nadeem Raza, here at Joint Staff Headquarters on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman JCSC emphasized the need to further enhance the existing defence and security cooperation between the two brotherly countries and said that Pakistan-KSA cooperation would have positive impact on peace and security in the region.

The visiting dignitary remained appreciative of the sincere efforts of the Pakistan Armed Forces in bringing peace to the region especially the Afghan Peace Process.

He also acknowledged the sacrifices made by Pakistan in the war against terrorism.

The Chairman JCSC thanked the dignitary and said that Pakistan Defence Forces greatly valued its close brotherly ties with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Besides security, regional issues, particularly the latest development in Afghanistan, matters related to enhancing the level and scope of bilateral military engagements and cooperation in various fields between the two brotherly countries were discussed during the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee Saudi Saudi Arabia

Recent Stories

National U19 Championship and Cup details announce ..

National U19 Championship and Cup details announced

25 minutes ago
 44,793 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

44,793 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

27 minutes ago
 Thailand's consumer prices up 1.68 pct in Septembe ..

Thailand's consumer prices up 1.68 pct in September

8 minutes ago
 Officers to be questioned in case budget lapses: A ..

Officers to be questioned in case budget lapses: ACS South Punjab

9 minutes ago
 Four Men Arrested in France Over Plots to Attack V ..

Four Men Arrested in France Over Plots to Attack Vaccination Centers - Reports

27 minutes ago
 UAE Space Agency announces new Emirati interplanet ..

UAE Space Agency announces new Emirati interplanetary mission

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.